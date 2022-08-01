Arena

Arena Beach Sharm 2 Aqua Shoes

£9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Trade Inn

Features: - Pvc water shoe - Holes through the upper BENEFITS: - Ideal for water activities (beach and pool) - Breathable Specifications: MATERIALS: - Sole: Pvc - SANDALS TYPE - Beach Sandals With Arena Beach Sharm 2 Aqua Shoes you can enjoy your activities without complications. If you like the brand Arena and their swimming products, visit the categories of the swimming products that you are looking for and place your order as soon as possible and receive it in a few days. Our aim at swiminn is to make high-quality products accessible to all with an efficient worldwide delivery service.