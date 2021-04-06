Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Revival Rugs
Arejas Moroccan Rug
$864.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revival Rugs
One-of-a-kind gently used rug, handwoven and handknotted near the small city of Boujad in the Chaouia-Ouardigha region of Morocco
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Tufted Jardin Rug
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
LIVEBOX
Hand Woven Tufted Rug Tassel Throw Rug
BUY
$21.99
Amazon
CeeMeeRugDesign
Designer | Henri Matisse Series Abstract Rug
BUY
$71.01
Etsy
Urban Outfitters
Avocato Bath Mat
BUY
$29.00
$39.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Revival Rugs
Revival Rugs
Friedus Vintage Moroccan Rug
BUY
$626.00
Revival Rugs
Revival Rugs
Almudena Vintage Turkish Rug
BUY
$116.00
Revival Rugs
Revival Rugs
Caden (5'x8')
BUY
$471.20
$589.00
Revival Rugs
Revival Rugs
Rojda Hand-knotted Shag Rug
BUY
$329.87
$389.00
Revival Rugs
More from Décor
Anthropologie
Tufted Jardin Rug
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
LIVEBOX
Hand Woven Tufted Rug Tassel Throw Rug
BUY
$21.99
Amazon
CeeMeeRugDesign
Designer | Henri Matisse Series Abstract Rug
BUY
$71.01
Etsy
Urban Outfitters
Avocato Bath Mat
BUY
$29.00
$39.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted