The World's Most Popular Indoor Palm Why Areca Palm Trees? Areca Palms boldly go further up North than any other palms have before because they thrive in pots and low light conditions. If you live outside of the Areca Palm’s recommended growing zones, you can simply plant them in containers and bring them indoors during the colder months. And with Areca Palms, you'll breathe easy because they filter and clean the air. They filter dry, stale air and remove its pollutants and irritants while pumping out fresh, clean and humid oxygen. Plus, each stem is covered with dark, lush, green leaf blades that bring a tropical look to any room of the house. As a house plant, the Areca Palm greets and entertains guests with year-round color. Creamy white flowers emerge that give way to small, bright orange ornamental fruits that are referred to as ‘betel nuts’. Why Fast-Growing-Trees.com is Better Best of all, Areca Palms are incredibly hassle-free. With a high a level of drought tolerance and heat resistance, they will handle the hottest month of the year without any trouble. And they aren’t picky about their soil, or the amount of sunlight they receive. We've planted and grown our Arecas to be proven performers in your homescape, so that means effortless care and lush growth are a given once your plant arrives to your door. Get the promise of exotic, tropical-inspired looks in your space today - get the Areca Palm Tree!