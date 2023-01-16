Judy Bloome

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret

$16.99 $15.80

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

Over Nine Million Copies Sold Worldwide. Meet Margaret. She's going through all the same things most teenage girls have to face; fitting in, friendship and first bras. Life isn't easy for Margaret. She's moved away from her childhood home, she's starting a new school, finding new friends – and she's convinced she's not normal. For a start she hasn't got a clue whether she wants to be Jewish like her father or Christian like her mother. Everyone else seems really sure of who they are. And, worst of all, she's a 'late developer'. She just knows that all her friends are going to need a bra before she does. It's too embarrassing to talk to her parents about these things. So she talks to God instead – and waits for an answer . . . Judy Blume's bestselling classic teen novel, Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret features a fresh, contemporary cover look. About the Author For several decades Judy Blume has been winning legions of fans around the world with her stories. More than eighty-two million copies of her books have been sold, and her work has been translated into thirty-two languages. She receives thousands of letters every month from readers of all ages who share their feelings and concerns with her. Her much-loved books include Tiger Eyes, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, as well as adult novels Wifey, Smart Women and In the Unlikely Event. Judy lives in Key West, Florida, and New York City with her husband.