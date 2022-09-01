Carleen

Ardmore Quilt Patchwork Jacket Pale Yellow

$474.00

DETAILS Each piece is unique, so depending on the size of the product and the particular model pictured, variations may occur. Long sleeves, Breast pocket(s), Buttoned cuffs, Top stitched edges, Buttoned collar, Turtleneck Concealed button placket, Patchwork print SIZE AND FIT Wide fit COMPOSITION Fabric : 100% Cotton DIMENSIONS S - Chest width: 107 cm. Shoulder width: 46 cm. Sleeve length: 56 cm M - Chest width: 112 cm. Shoulder width: 46 cm. Sleeve length: 58.5 cm L - Chest width: 114.5 cm. Shoulder width: 46 cm. Sleeve length: 58.5 cm Made in United States