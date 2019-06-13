Mainstays

Ardenne Outdoor High-back Steel Bench

Set the Mainstays Ardenne Outdoor High-Back Steel Bench by your front door, on the deck, or in a sun-filled spot in the garden. Everywhere the bench goes, you'll enjoy a front row seat that is comfortable and always reserved for you. This two-seater bench is Mid-century modern by design, with a slatted seat and open back crafted in sturdy, weather-resistant steel. It's sealed with a bright red finish that retains its vibrancy through seasons of heat and rain. Enjoy meteor showers and everything else Mother Nature has to offer from the comfort of the Mainstays Ardenne Outdoor High-Back Steel Bench.