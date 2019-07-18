Ardell

Ardell Fashion False Lashes Demi Wispies

My first purchase of false lashes and I was very pleasantly surprised at how easy they were to apply! I measured them against my eye and snipped off a little from the outer corner, picked the lashes up using tweezers, applied some of the duo glue, let it go tacky for around 15 seconds, using a hand mirror to look down into I placed the middle then either side in place. Easy to apply and gorgeous!!