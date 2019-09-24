The Arctican koozie from Corkcicle keeps 12 oz. canned drinks cold for up to 3 hours with innovative features such as dual-wall vacuum insulation, a stainless steel design in glossy rose quartz, and a freezable base that twists on for extra coolness. It even includes a sleeve adapter for glass bottles, making it the ultimate drink accessory!
Holds 12 oz. cans
Includes sleeve adapter for glass bottles
Material: stainless steel
Freezable, twist-on base
Dual-wall, vacuum insulation
Keeps drinks cold for up to 3 hours