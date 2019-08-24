Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorStorage & Organization
West Elm

Arctic Animal Paperweights

$19.00$12.99
At West Elm
Crafted of hand-blown glass and embellished with hits of gold, icy blue and frosted white, our Arctic Animal Paperweights bring a delicate beauty to your desk or vanity. Glass. Hand blown. Sold individually. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
The Ultimate #InstagramGiftGuide Is Here
by Anabel Pasarow