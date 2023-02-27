Arc'teryx

Arc’teryx Sentinel Pant

Designed for big mountain freeride touring, the Sentinel Pant is waterproof, breathable and hardwearing. Freeriders require features that handle the rigors of on area descents and off piste exploration, like double side zips that open wide for rapid ventilation. Storm protection and warmth come from the N70p GORE-TEX 3L fabric with 3L lo-loft soft shell construction. The material’s brushed liner provides light insulation and a flannel like feel. Durable 100D Cordura® PowderCuffs™ seal out snow and fit under snowboard highbacks, and Keprotec™ instep patches prevent abrasion and ski cuts. Integrated Slide’n Loc™ attachments link with compatible jackets to create a unified clothing system that moves with the body and helps seal out snow. Updated with a revised fit. The Sentinel Pant was previously the Sentinel AR Pant. Size and Fit Tips: We've heard that this model runs small. See the sizing chart to find your fit and size up if you’re between sizes or want extra room for layers.