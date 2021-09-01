Andrew Marc

Arcona Puffer Jacket

Designed with an artistic quilt pattern, the Arcona puffer jacket is made in a soft water resistant microsheen fabric. The relaxed fit style has a unique layered look that features hidden pockets for versatility of wear and function. The hood is lined in faux sherpa fur for added warmth and comfort. LENGTH: 27" Made in a water resistant microsheen shell fabric Artistic quilted jacket with filled bellows on the front & back body with a neoprene detail at the inside storm cuff Faux sherpa lined hood Zipper with gusset detail at side body Faux Down Fill 2 body zipper pockets at side under front bellow, 2 body zipper pockets at the front body hidden in the quilt line Neck Style: Hooded SHELL: 100% POLYESTER BODY LINING: 100% POLYSTER SLEEVE LINING: 100% POLYESTER FILL: 100% POLYESTER Faux Fur Fabric Content: 100% POLYESTER Machine wash cold with Like colors Gentle cycle, Only Non-chlorine Bleach when needed Tumble Dry low Cool ironed if necessary IMPORTED