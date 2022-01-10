Madewell

Archway Chunky Small Hoop Earrings

$22.00 $8.99

Madewell

Product Details Hide Our best-selling small chunky hoops with a twist—made of gold-plated brass, these lightweight earrings layer perfectly with others. And, fun fact, the design was inspired by a vintage handbag (yep, the creative process is a mystery). 20 mm. Made of 100% pre-consumer recycled brass casting. Do Well: Crafted from recycled factory scrap metals that would otherwise go to waste. Gold-plated brass. Sterling silver posts are naturally soft due to the high silver content (just bend 'em back into shape if they get out of whack). Nickel-safe. Import. Select stores. ND297