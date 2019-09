Anthropologie

Archive New York Palm Ikat Pillow

$124.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

The perfect colorful patterned pillow you’ve been searching for. This textile represents a traditional textile from Totonicapan, Guatemala. It was woven by artisans using a foot loom, a time honored method of weaving, and made in partnership with a weavers in Totonicapan, Guatemala.