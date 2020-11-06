Conde Nast Publications

Product Description The definitive design magazine, Architectural Digest takes you inside the world's most beautiful homes. With stunning photography and the best writers, it is the premier interior design magazine, featuring classic and contemporary styles. Your subscription includes the annual special issues: Before & After and Designers Own Homes. Amazon.com Review Filled to the brim with articles, pictures, and features on both interior and exterior architecture and design, Architectural Digest magazine is a great resource for ideas, inspiration, and entertainment for designers and design enthusiasts. Known for showcasing extravagant homes, Architectural Digest magazine regularly features the homes of the rich and famous, including billionaire bankers, famous actors, musicians, and more. These showcases present the most extravagant and lavish accomplishments in the design world, so the magazine is more of an entertainment source than a resource for people looking to design on a budget. Many issues of Architectural Digest magazine take on central themes, so there is always something new and special to look forward to each month. The content editors love to present the latest and greatest in design, and you'll find pictures and feature articles spotlighting homeowners who live a variety of lifestyles. Unique structural techniques and the incorporation of recycled or alternative materials are just some examples of what you will find. Special features like designer spotlights and before and after articles round out the content in Architectural Digest magazine. If you love seeing the transformation of a drab space into something fabulous, you'll enjoy these features. The magazine is substantial in size, and you'll find yourself flipping through it again and again. Whether you're looking for inspiration for your own space or just enjoy seeing the finest offerings of the design world, Architectural Digest magazine is a large-sized publication that delivers exactly what you're seeking.