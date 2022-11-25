Traveler's Choice

Archer Polycarbonate Hardside Spinner Luggage Set, Purple, Carry-on 21-inch

Durable textured polycarbonate protects your belongings. Shield-98 technology protects the interior lining of the luggage. Main compartment features a large clam-shell opening with heavy duty YKK Woven-In Tough zipper for easy packing. Push-button telescopic handle system has self-locking mechanism. Soft-gel carry handles are comfortable and recessed, so the luggage size can be maximized for more packing space. Traveler's Choice's Archer collection combines durability with convenience. This collection is made of 100% polycarbonate hardshell for maximun durabilty and construction. The abrasion resistant diamond cut pattern makes it long lasting and is designed to strengthen the construction to withstand the rigors of travel. Offers a modern feature with the Shield-98 technology that protects the interior lining of the luggage. Includes our Patented 360 degree Dual Cyclone Spherical spinner wheel system that provides a wide wheel base for better traction and stability and a push-button telescopic handle system with a self-locking mechanism. The 21” carry-on luggage spinner includes a USB Port for charging your electronic devices on the go.