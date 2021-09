FP Collection

Archer Leather Belt

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 61089967; Color Code: 010 Tie up your look with this classic leather belt featuring a diamond-pointed buckle and tip with western-inspired detailing. Adjustable length FP Collection Artisan crafted from fine leathers and premium materials, FP Collection shoes, bags and belts are coveted for their signature vintage aesthetic. Care/Import Import Measurements for size Width: 2 in