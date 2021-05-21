Burrow

Arch Nomad Loveseat

$995.00 $895.50

The loveseat is the perfect starter piece when you don't have room for a larger sofa, and when you get a bigger space, it's both easy to move and you can simply buy another seat section to expand it. Plus, it's packed with all the clever, life-changing features you expect from Burrow, like the built-in USB charger. Customizable Create your ideal sectional sofa with five fabric colors, six leg finishes, and three armrest heights. You can even swap the reversible back cushions: one side is tufted for a classic look, the other smooth and contemporary. Adaptable Rest easy with the knowledge that your new furniture can grow and expand with your life, thanks to the universal, modular design of our Nomad Collection. Comfortable The cushions are formulated for lasting comfort with our proprietary three-layer foam and fiber architecture, and feature a plush crown for a soft initial sit.