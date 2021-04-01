Garden Leisure

Arch Garden Mirror

£84.99

Your garden reflection makes your space appear larger and bring some excitement to your outside space. This mirror is easy to position. Simply fix to a sturdy wall or fence panel using appropriate fixings (not supplied). Finished in an aged grey stone effect, this mirror blends in perfect harmony with any rustic garden setting. Complete with a beautiful scroll effect. Produced in sturdy steel with waterproof backing, this mirror will last longer than most wooden garden mirrors and could be repainted if so desired. This popular eye catching mirror can be used both outdoors or indoors and will enhance a plain wall or fence.