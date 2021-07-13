Hourglass

Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil

Get immaculate arches in one easy step with Hourglass’ Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil, a mechanical brow pencil that combines the benefits of powder, pencil and wax formulations to create natural-looking definition. The secret to this pencil’s success? The unique triangular shape, which allows you to sculpt with broad strokes using the flat edge of the pencil, as well as fill in fine lines using the pointed tip, to create the illusion of fullness without looking obvious. The sleek, double-ended tool features a spoolie at one end for effortless grooming and blending, while the buildable pencil end comes in nine versatile shades to flatter and enhance your hair colour. From light, cool ‘Platinum Blonde’ to dark brown ‘Natural Black’, via medium brown to deep red ‘Auburn’, there’s one to flatter every pair of brows out there.