Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Hourglass
Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Hourglass Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil
Need a few alternatives?
L'Oréal
Brow Artist Tattoo 24hr Definer
BUY
£9.99
Superdrug
Joey Healy
High Rise
BUY
C$30.75
C$36.90
Joey Healy
Joey Healy
Brow Structure Clear Set
BUY
C$30.75
Joey Healy
Joey Healy
Brow Renovation Serum
BUY
£89.91
Joey Healy
More from Hourglass
Hourglass
Vanish Blush Stick
BUY
£45.00
Hourglass
Hourglass
Vanish Airbrush Concealer
BUY
$34.00
Hourglass
Hourglass
Arch Brow Shaping Gel
BUY
£27.00
Cult Beauty
Hourglass
Ambient Lighting Palette
BUY
$64.00
Hourglass
More from Makeup
Hourglass
Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil
BUY
$28.00
Sephora
Armani Beauty
Eyes To Kill Lengthening Mascara
BUY
$29.00
Sephora
Zara
Bronzing Powder
BUY
£14.99
Zara
Zara
Cult Satin Lipstick In Pretty Bizarre
BUY
£11.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted