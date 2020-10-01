ARC Oral Care

Blue Light Teeth Whitening Kit – 1 Blue Light + 14 Treatments

$45.00 $22.50

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Every smile tells a story. Make your smile the star with ARC Blue Light Teeth Whitening Kit. ARC uses known and proven methods of teeth whitening with no extraneous ingredients, just the same enamel safe whitening ingredient dentists use. And ARC Blue Light Teeth Whitening Kit is proven to whiten as well as a pro-level treatment so you can whiten from your couch, not from the dentist's chair. You deserve a smile that empowers you with unbreakable confidence, and that starts with confidence in a teeth-whitening system that really works. Start with ARC today.