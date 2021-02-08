Charlton Home

Arbouet Floral Light Brown/cream Area Rug

Warming up hardwood and tile floors while setting the stage for the rest of your ensemble, area rugs are essential for nearly any room in your abode. Made in Turkey, this one is crafted from polypropylene, a synthetic material designed to stand up to muddy shoes in the entryway and the occasional spill under the kitchen table. It features a 0.14" pile height, so it’s ideal for areas with high foot traffic – especially in homes with little ones and four legged friends running around.