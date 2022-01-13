Patagonia

Arbor 30l Roll Top Backpack

$129.00

Why We Like The Arbor 30L Roll Top Backpack This pack is our go-to travel companion, capable of holding anything we may need to stay entertained while we reach our destination. Convenient pockets let us access our tech without shuffling the contents of the main compartment, so our essentials stay secure while time flies by. When we reach our destination, we feel content using this bag as a daypack; its recycled materials and padded straps offer comfortable day-long wear, and the roll-top opening and water-repellent treatment stop light moisture from penetrating the pack. Details Casual pack for commuting to campus or flying cross-country Roll-top access accommodates a variety of load sizes DWR finish and tight closure offers water-protection Crafted from recycled materials for an earth-friendly design Zip-accessible pocket shelters most fifteen-inch laptops Item #PATZ9PU