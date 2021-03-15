Diaspora Co.

Aranya Pepper

$12.00

At Diaspora Co.

We taste tested 9 different peppers from some of the best farms and estates across the country, and this one won out by far. She's complex and deep like nice wine, and still got a nice fruity heat in the back. Grown on the Parameswaran family farm, where Parameswaran and his son Akash have been naturally farming pepper for over 35 years, amidst passion fruit, tigers (no, really!), and the largest collection of bamboo and palm varieties in the region! Their Aranya pepper is vine ripened, hand harvested with utmost care to ensure maximum flavor and unreasonably tasty.