Dora Larsen

Aralie Lace Trim Bralette

£52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dora Larsen

No wires, no fuss. If underwire bras aren’t your thing, then say hi to the Aralie Lace Trim Bralette. She features silky microfibre cups and a contrasting lace trim. Her lace is a bespoke design and exclusive to Dora Larsen.