Araks

Araks Shelby Silk-satin Pajama Shirt

$311.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Araks’s navy Shelby pyjama shirt is framed by black piping, which brings a charming sensibility to the relaxed silhouette. It’s made in the USA from soft silk satin to a relaxed fit with a point collar, chest patch pocket and off-centre buttoned front. Shown here with: Araks Tia silk-satin pyjama shorts and Otiumberg Twisted-chain 14kt gold-vermeil bracelet Product number: 1401521