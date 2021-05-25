Anthropologie

Aracelli Rug

$248.00 $198.40

3' x 5' Blooming florals add a fresh, bouquet-inspired perspective to whichever room it's placed. Not sure which rug to choose? Read our guide to find the perfect fit for your space. Tufted wool and viscose Using a tufting tool, yarn is passed through a frame-stretched fabric backing on which a pattern has been drawn Suitable for low-traffic areas Rug pad recommended to prevent slippage and protect your floor Rotate periodically for even wear Shedding is a normal process that occurs with natural fiber rugs; it should subside after 6-8 weeks with regular vacuuming To avoid damage, vacuum with the beater bar off, using a high-pile setting Blot spills immediately with a clean, absorbent white cloth Professionally clean for best results Rug swatch is available Imported