Araceli Armchair

$249.90 $185.99

At Wayfair

Displaying mid-century modern playfulness made for the modern abode, this armchair is a perfect pick for rounding out an on-trend living room arrangement. Crafted from solid and manufactured wood, it’s founded atop splayed legs and pairs curved arms with a button-tufted back. While polyester upholstery remains easy-to-clean in case of errant spills, foam and synthetic fiber pair to create comfort as you kick back and relax with your favorite book.