Aquis
Aquis Rapid Dry Turban
$46.00
At Mecca
A lightweight, absorbent and positively chic turban that cuts hair drying time by 50% without rubbing or heating the hair. Composed of absorbent Aquitex fabric, the turban prevents hygral fatigue which stretches and swells wet hair making it vulnerable to frizz, split-ends and damage. Instead, hair looks shinier, smoother, softer, curls have more bounce and definition and locks are protected against frizz and breakage.