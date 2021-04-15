Aquazzura

Aquazzura Divina 75mm Sandals

$654.00



The Details New Season Aquazzura Divina 75mm sandals Ever felt like you're walking on sunshine? You will, once you put on these Divina sandals. This Aquazzura pair is made from a vibrant yellow leather and sits on a comfortable 75mm heel. Wlecome to the sunny side of life. Highlights yellow leather open toe thong style slingback strap branded insole mid heel Made in Italy Composition outer: Leather 100% lining: Leather 100% sole: Leather 100% Designer Style ID: DIVMIDS0NAPLIM