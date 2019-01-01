Kerluxe

Aquavol Leave In Therapy

£50.26

HYDRATE, LIFT, BOOST. A restorative leave in remedy, developed using Oats, Soybean and Peptides that repairs and revitalises fine and limp hair while infusing the hair with a gentle fragrance. This hair therapy protects from damage caused by free radicals, whilst boosting volume and thickness. The effect: long lasting volume and thickness. 150ml/5.07fl.oz Delivery Information All Kerluxe deliveries are FREE! Standard FREE delivery transit time: Europe, 5-7 days. Rest of the world, 7-14 days.