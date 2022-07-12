Waterpik

Aquarius Water Flosser

ADVANCED WATER FLOSSING: Aquarius is a performance water flosser model featuring enhanced pressure with 10 settings for a custom clean, massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer/pacer pauses briefly at 30 secs and 1 min to help track flossing time. HIGH VOLUME RESERVOIR AND SLIM HANDLE: Holds 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, no refilling required. Small maneuverable handle makes it easy to floss all areas including back teeth and includes a convenient water on/off switch. DENTIST RECOMMENDED: 9 in 10 dental professionals recommend the Waterpik brand. Waterpik is clinically proven and the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. KEY FEATURES: 7 tips for multiple family members and needs, 10 pressure settings (10-100 PSI), removable 22 oz reservoir (top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning), 90 secs of flossing time, 360 tip rotation, 120VAC/60Hz for use in North America only. EASY AND EFFECTIVE: The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque and is up to 50 percent more effective than dental floss for improving gum health. Just fill the reservoir with warm water, place the tip in your mouth, and start flossing. ESSENTIAL FOR GOOD ORAL HEALTH The easy and more effective way to floss, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser features advanced technology and a compact, contemporary design. And it is the first dental water flosser in its class accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA). It cleans deep between teeth and below the gum line where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach, using a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations. CLINICALLY PROVEN Removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque Up to 50 percent more effective for improving gum health vs. string floss FEATURES & IN THE BOX 7 color coded flossing tips for multiple family members and needs Advanced pressure control with 10 settings (10 to 100 PSI) for a custom clean Reservoir holds 22 ounces of water for 90 seconds of flossing time Can be used with your favorite mouthwash On/Off water control on handle 2 Modes Floss and Hydro Pulse Massage 1 minute timer with 30 second pacer LED information panel Measures 4.7w x 3.8d x 10.35h (inches, with tip) VOLTAGE Compatible with 120VAC/60Hz outlets, for use in North America Only PRODUCT WARRANTY & SUPPORT The Waterpik support team based in Fort Collins. Aquarius is backed by a 3 year manufacturer's warranty. Note: This is our professional series line of products which contain premium features and function to our base line of products.