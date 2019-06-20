Eucerin

Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm 220ml

£20.00

At FeelUnique

The Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm is ideal for targeted body and faces area, skin can sometimes become irritated, cracked due to external aggressors or after superficial skin stress. Therefore it needs an SOS care to help accelerate skin regeneration while protecting the targeted area. The formula soothes and protects very to extremely dry, cracked or irritated skin by helping to support skin's own regeneration process. Result's: The skin is visible restored, protected and soothed Clinical and dermatological studies prove very good efficacy and tolerability, even on extremely dry, cracked or irritated skin. Non comedogenic. Key Features: - Clinically Eucerin tested. - Helps supports skin's own regeneration process. - Clinically proven to soothe & protect very dry, cracked or irritated skin. - Dry, cracked skin. - Dermatological skincare. - Fragrance and preservative free.