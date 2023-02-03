Aquaphor

Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray

Easy to Use Spray: Continuous spray dry skin ointment is easy to apply to arms, legs, or hard-to-reach areas of the body, and even sprays upside down Keeps Skin Hydrated: Different from a body lotion or cream, this spray ointment is water-free and locks in moisture to keep skin hydrated Dry Skin Relief: This Aquaphor ointment body spray is clinically proven to relieve dry skin, and prevents dry skin from returning all day Free Of: Aquaphor Healing Ointment Body Spray moisturizer is hypoallergenic, preservative free and fragrance free Includes one (1) 3.7 ounce bottle of Aquaphor Healing Ointment Body Spray Aquaphor Healing Ointment Body Spray is a breakthrough innovation that immediately soothes and relieves dry, rough skin. This spray body moisturizer for dry skin goes on cool and leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth with a radiant, healthy-looking glow. Aquaphor Healing Ointment Body Spray is water-free, and it locks in moisture to keep the skin hydrated. This Aquaphor body spray is clinically proven to relieve dry skin, and prevents dry skin from returning all day. The convenient can produces a continuous spray, even upside down, so it's ideal for applying to arms, legs, and hard-to-reach areas, such as the back. This Aquaphor dry skin ointment spray includes Petrolatum (skin protectant) plus ProVitamin B5 and Bisabolol to help heal dry skin. Formulated with Glycerin and Lanolin Alcohol, Aquaphor Healing Ointment Body Spray soothes and helps restore smooth, healthy-looking skin. Apply Aquaphor Healing Ointment Body Spray to affected area as needed. Each of the ingredients in Aquaphor skin care products are tested and approved for their quality and safety.