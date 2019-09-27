Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Aquaphor
Lip Repair Stick
$3.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Aquaphor® Lip Repair Stick immediately relieves dryness and soothes chapped, cracked lips. It provides effective, long-lasting moisture, so lips look and feel healthier.
Need a few alternatives?
Onomie
Boosting Lip + Cheek Formula
$30.00
from
Onomie
BUY
Glossier
Balm Dotcom
$12.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Glossier
Balm Dotcom
$12.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Flamingo
Face Wax Kit (20)
$10.00
from
Flamingo
BUY
More from Aquaphor
Aquaphor
Unscented Aquaphor Healing Ointmen
$6.99
from
Target
BUY
Aquaphor
Unscented Aquaphor Healing Ointment Tube
$4.59
from
Target
BUY
Aquaphor
Unscented Aquaphor Healing Ointment Tube
$4.79
from
Target
BUY
Aquaphor
Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Skin Protectant
$5.29
from
Target
BUY
More from Skin Care
Tatcha
The Dewy Skin Cream
$68.00
from
Tatcha
BUY
Bloomeffects
Royal Tulip Nectar
$65.00
from
Bloomeffects
BUY
Bloomeffects
Tulip Tint
$29.00
from
Bloomeffects
BUY
Bloomeffects
Royal Tulip Cleansing Jelly
$39.00
from
Bloomeffects
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted