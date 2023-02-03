Aquaphor

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant 0.25 Oz Jar, Pack Of 6

One Essential Solution: Aquaphor is one essential solution for many skin care needs; use on dry, cracked skin, as a lip moisturizer, facial moisturizer, hydrating mask, minor wound care and much more For Dry, Compromised Skin: This Aquaphor Healing Ointment is designed specifically for dry, compromised skin and clinically proven to restore smooth, healthy skin Convenient Travel Size: This Aquaphor jar is the perfect size for your purse or gym bag, and can be used as a replacement for a lip balm or travel size hand cream Ideal for Healing: Different from a body lotion or cream, this ointment is water-free, and soothes skin while creating a protective barrier that allows for the flow of oxygen to create an ideal healing environment Includes six (6) 0.25 ounce jars of Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant, great for on-the-go Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant is a multi-purpose solution for many skincare needs. This body moisturizer ointment is ideal for dry, compromised skin and is clinically proven to restore smooth, healthy looking skin. Aquaphor is the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for dry, cracked skin and minor wound care (1), and this dry skin ointment soothes and helps protect skin to enhance healing from skin irritations such as minor cuts and burns, cracked cuticles and dry feet, heels, hands and lips. Aquaphor Healing Ointment can also help prevent chafing and protect skin from drying effects of wind and cold weather. This skin ointment creates a protective barrier on the skin that also allows for the flow of oxygen and excess fluid to create an ideal healing environment. This unique ointment is formulated with Petrolatum (skin protectant) plus Provitamin B5, Bisabolol, Glycerin and Lanolin Alcohol to protect, soothe and moisturize skin so you can get on with your day comfortably. Each of the ingredients in Aquaphor skin care products are tested and approved for their quality and safety, and suitability for dry, compromised skin. (1) ProVoice survey, January 2017