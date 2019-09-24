AHC

Aqualuronic Hydrating Emulsion

Discover the K-Beauty secret everyone is talking about - Aqualuronic Emulsion from the innovative skincare brand, Aesthetic Hydration Cosmetics. Take inspiration from K-Beauty skincare rituals with this hydrating, nutrient-rich face emulsion. Our facial emulsion with a milky texture is suitable for all skin types (especially dry, dull, or tired complexions) and works great as an extra layer of hydrating care. Our formula with a powerful, triple-blend of Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides and French seawater works to hydrate skin for optimal moisture balance and smoother-than-smooth skin. Hyaluronic Acid is a true hydration hero as it holds up to 1000 times its weight in water. That's why this Aqualuronic collection includes an advanced blend of Hyaluronic Acid, with low, medium and high molecular weights - each penetrating the skin at different levels and for different benefits. The result is maximum, long-lasting hydration and radiant skin that looks lit from within. Our moisturizing emulsion, enriched with specially selected French seawater known for its mineral-rich properties, combined with moisture-trapping Ceramides, helps form a powerful moisture-lock barrier on the surface of the skin. After using a toner, dispense 4 to 6 drops of emulsion and gently apply to the face. Lightly pat the face emulsion into skin until absorbed. Originally developed for high-end aesthetic clinics in South Korea, AHC is a pioneering Korean beauty brand renowned for its premium ingredients, advanced cutting-edge technologies and luxuriously affordable skincare.