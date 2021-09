Sigil

Aqua Viridi

Sigil

Water symbolizes intuition and the divine feminine within us all. Capturing the gentle power of this essential element, Aqua Viridi is a fluid blend of marine accords and damp fern notes. Blue cypress, seaweed, and hay evoke windblown seamist while tonka and oakmoss summon sensuality. Conjuring sun-warmed grass, kunzea and khella mingle with bracing lime and petitgrain sur fleurs to echo the sparkling salinity of the sea.