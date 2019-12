Wondershop

Aqua V Stripe Cat & Dog Jacket

Four legged fashionistas will love winter walks with this cozy and comfortable jacket. Fun retro styling features a chevron pattern in cool blue and mint tones of woven poly taffeta. Sherpa pile fabric lining and collar will keep your pup toasty. Padded generously with polyester fill for warmth.