Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Rodarte
Aqua Multicolor Printed Bias Mini Slip Dress
$850.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
The Lorelei Ruched-bodice Midi Dress
BUY
$158.40
$198.00
Anthropologie
Peter Dundas
Twisted Front Sequined Mini Dress
BUY
$445.50
Amazon
PatBo
Tropicalia V-neck Ruffle Maxi Dress
BUY
$700.00
Amazon
Adriana Degras
Matelassé Long Dress
BUY
$780.00
Amazon
More from Rodarte
Rodarte
J'aime Rodarte Embroidered Sweatshirt
BUY
$387.00
$645.00
Amazon
Rodarte
Radarte-print Tie-dye Sweatshirt
BUY
$272.00
Matches Fashion
Rodarte
Butterfly-print Cloqué Top
BUY
£568.00
£1895.00
Matches Fashion
Rodarte
Dress
BUY
$200.00
Universal Standard
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
The Lorelei Ruched-bodice Midi Dress
BUY
$158.40
$198.00
Anthropologie
Peter Dundas
Twisted Front Sequined Mini Dress
BUY
$445.50
Amazon
PatBo
Tropicalia V-neck Ruffle Maxi Dress
BUY
$700.00
Amazon
Adriana Degras
Matelassé Long Dress
BUY
$780.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted