Becca

Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation

C$53.00

Coverage:✔ MediumSkin type:✔ Normal✔ DryFinish:✔ Radiant A flexible, liquid foundation made from pigments that blur and perfect to reflect your perfect skin tone for light, buildable coverage and a radiant finish.What does: Smooth on foundation coverage that feels ultra-light and buildable, while it evens and perfects your complexion. Every weightless drop of fluid imparts subtle luminosity that blurs imperfections and leaves a soft-focus glow. The foundation features a curated array of nine flexible shades that flatter all skin tones. For flawless results, shake well before each use to ensure that the pigments and luminizers blend perfectly.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: Recommended for normal, normal-to-dry, dry, and very dry skin types. For combination-to-oily skin, its recommended that you use this foundation with BECCAs Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector, or finish with a finishing powder. Shake well before each individual use to get key ingredients working in synergy. For best results, apply with a foundation brush and do not use a sponge. BECCA is and will remain a cruelty-free company. They do not test their products on animals, and will continue to hold true to this principle.This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.