Becca

Aqua Luminous Perfecting Concealer

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Becca Cosmetics

Aqua Luminous Perfecting Concealer effortlessly conceals any imperfections with luminous, light to medium coverage. Flexible color pigments move with your skin for seamless coverage that never creases, cakes or settles, while liquid luminzers subtly brighten & blur. Conceal dark circles, redness & hyperpigmentation, or quickly cover blemishes for even, perfected skin. The custom dewdrop applicator gives you the perfect amount of coverage. 32% water-rich formula plumps & hydrates skin for a natural, healthy finish. Blends like a dream with no tugging or pulling on delicate skin & layers beautifully so you can achieve the coverage you want. A range of flexible shades give every #BECCABeauty natural, seamless coverage. This product is cruelty-free. Free of: Parabens & Phthalates Stylist Tips: If concealing dark circles, use the dewdrop applicator to dot concealer underneath your eye in an inverted-triangle shape. Extend the triangle past the outer corner of the eye. Gently pat to blend in. Don’t rub, as that can pull on the delicate undereye skin. We recommend setting Aqua Luminous Concealer with our Under Eye Brightening Setting Powder for long-lasting coverage. If concealing redness or hyperpigmentation, use the dewdrop applicator to dot concealer on the area you want to cover. Gently pat to blend. If concealing a blemish, first dot concealer around the perimeter of the blemish, then blend inward. When using Aqua Luminous Concealer to cover blemishes, we recommend setting with Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder for long-lasting coverage.