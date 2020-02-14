Stila

Aqua Glow Serum Foundation – Dark

$45.00 $4.87

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Radiance, moisture and weightless coverage in each perfecting drop. This ultra-lightweight, ionized water based serum foundation offers a new way to instantly smooth, blur and perfect skin. Multi-reflective pigments artfully sculpt the face, while an advanced hydrating complex rejuvenates skin. Skin looks naturally flawless, even and radiant. Size: 1.0 fl. oz. Color: Dark. Coverage: Buildable, medium to full. Finish: Natural-looking, radiant. For directions and ingredients, see "Additional info". Made in USA