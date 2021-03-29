Aqua Eve

Aqua Eve Convertible, One Shoulder Plus-size Suit

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

Elastic closure Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit: Asymmetric One shoulder bathing suits with ruffle and tummy control design perfectly conceal your imperfections. Little Band Inside: There's a little band that secures in the back to help the bra cups stay in place and offer great support Two Ways to Wear: The adjustable and removable shoulder straps enable the bathing suits to wear in two ways as the pictures. Comfortable materials: Made with smooth, quick-dry and stretchy fabric material for comfortable & durable wearing; Perfect swimsuits for tropical vacations, summer, beach & pool. Plus Sizes: 12 Plus (US 12W), 14 Plus (US 14W), 16 Plus (US 16W), 18 Plus (US 18W), 20W (US 20W). 22W (US 22W). Please refer to the size guide below, in the product description before you purchase the one piece swimsuit.