All Season Goose Down Comforter Duvet Insert

100% Cotton 100% organic cotton cover (Ivory white, cotton color). Natural scoured, unbleached, undyed, soft plush, breathable, durable, skin-friendly. Let's close to nature and enjoy a sweet sleep. FULL/QUEEN is 90x90 inches and 47 Oz fill weight. The goose down comforter provides medium warmth and perfect for year-round use. Premium white goose down filling. Responsibly harvested down clusters and feathers, 650+ high fill power, 1000+ high cleanness, odorless, baffle box design for lightweight, incomparable softness and bulkiness to create the ultimate comfort. 8 corner tabs to easily attach duvet covers. Made by all natural materials, the goose down duvet insert is purified by ECO treatment. Hypoallergenic and earth-friendly. Health approved by OCS (Organic Cotton Standard), OEKO-TEX Standard 100, BSCI, Sedex etc. The cotton packaging is designed as a reusable travel tote or gift package, perfect for the environmentally-conscious traveler. It's packaged in a vacuum bag, please spread it for a few hours or tumble in the dryer for 10 minutes at low temperature at first time use.