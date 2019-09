Oiselle

April Showers Anorak

$98.00

At Oiselle

When you live in the Northwest, where any day might qualify as “April Showers” you learn a thing or two about running in the rain. Or walking, skipping, scurrying around the rain. Enter the new April Showers Anorak. Yes, it’s water resistant and fully ready to run, but it’s also ready to rock as a windbreaker or added layer of protection against changing weather. A classic, loose fit designed to go over base layers, it’s also got a front zip pocket and Oiselle Crest design love.