Search
Products fromShopBeautyNails
Essie

Apricot Cuticle Oil

$9.00
At Ulta Beauty
Rehydrates and revitalizes cuticles and nails. The distinctive combination of cotton seed and soybean oils seal in moisture and aid in rehydrating and revitalizing cuticles and nails while providing maximum nourishment.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Cuticle Oil To Stock Up On This Winter
by Megan Decker