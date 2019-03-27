Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Topshop

Apricot Button Front Midaxi Dress

$52.00
At Topshop
This soft apricot button front midaxi dress is perfect on a hot summer's day. We are accessorizing with a tortoiseshell trending bag for a stylish impact. 100% Viscose. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
7 "Rules" For Festival Dressing In 2019
by Emily Ruane