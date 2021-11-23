Tombolo

“après Ski” Cabana Jacket

Après ski - the highest calling of beginner skiers who prefer fondue and champagne to moguls. You can shop the matching pants here, the matching scarf here and the rest of the Ski Collection including other colorways here. Unisex Sizing 100% Organic Cotton Terry Cloth DETAILING ❄️Yellow and dark red long-sleeve rendition of the classic cabana shirt in 100% organic cotton terry cloth. ❄️Varsity stripe ribbing. ❄️Full snap placket. ❄️Embroidered sun and skis emblem on chest and 'Beginner Slope' with flags embroidered on the pocket. ❄️Custom 'Tombolo Ski School' interior label. Tope is 6'2.5'' with a 38'' chest and is wearing a size M. He is also wearing size M pants available here (and the scarf is available here.)