APRÈS

Apres Gel-x Tips Set (sculpted Round Medium)

$27.35 $24.99

APRES TIPS Try out different shapes and styles of tips with our box of tips! One box includes 50pcs of 10 sizes, total of 500pcs. Our Gel-X tips are specially formulated out of soft gel to provide you with a comfortable and lightweight nail enhancement, without the damage of acrylic or hard gel. Use Gel-X tips with our Extend Gel to ensure 4+ weeks of strong wear on the natural nail and make removal simple and easy! Both Gel-X tips and Extend Gel are composed of soft gel, which allows for them to be soaked off within 15-20 minutes. Style: Sculpted Shape: Round Length: Medium These are part of our Sculpted line, which have a rounder tip and more of a C-Curve compared to the tips in our Natural line. Our Sculpted line is also great for rounder nail beds since the sides of the nail tip are able to cover the sides of the natural nail better.